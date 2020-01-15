Home ENTERTAINMENT Man City v Man Utd: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final second...

Man City v Man Utd: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on TV and live stream

By
Mary Smith
-
5
0
man-city-v-man-utd:-how-to-watch-carabao-cup-semi-final-second-leg-on-tv-and-live-stream

Man City and Man Utd go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg this week

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Manchester City Manchester United



Manchester City will host Manchester United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 7: 45pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020.

How to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 6: 45pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

  • Find out more about the best Sky packages

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

  • Grab a Sky Sports Day Pass for just £9.99 

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

More to follow…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here