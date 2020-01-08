man-city-v-man-utd:-how-to-watch-carabao-cup-semi-final-second-leg-on-tv-and-live-stream

Manchester City will host Manchester United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 7: 45pm on Wednesday 29th January 2020.

How to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 6: 45pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Grab a Sky Sports Day Pass for just £9.99

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

More to follow…