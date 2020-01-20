man-city-to-rival-manchester-united-for-bruno-fernandes-signing-with-huge-offer

Manchester United are set to face stiff competition from Manchester City for the signature of Bruno Fernandes, with the Premier League champions also interested in the Portuguese midfielder.

The Red Devils have been pursuing the 25-year-old for some time, initially considering a move last summer but a deal couldn’t be done with Sporting.

Their interest has been reignited this month but they are again struggling to agree a price with the Lisbon side, who are holding out for around £68m for their star man.

United are currently refusing to meet their demands, offering around £50m, but may be encouraged to bend to Sporting’s will by the interest of Manchester City, who would be happy to pay the money.

Portuguese publication Correio de Manha report that City are willing to go as high as €100m (£86m) for Fernandes, although they would be looking to do so at the end of the season.

Sporting would be delighted to keep hold of the prolific midfielder until the end of the campaign and then get a much higher fee for him than United are willing to pay in the summer.

Fernandes is thought to be keen on the move to Old Trafford and personal terms have even been agreed, but this could quickly change due to the interest of the Premier League champions.

The former Udinese and Sampdoria man has been in remarkable goal-scoring form over the last three seasons, netting 64 times in 135 games from midfield for Sporting.

After defeat to Braga on Saturday, sporting boss Silas was asked whether he expects Fernandes still to be at the club against Braga on Tuesday.

‘I don’t know. For now I think so. I will prepare the game with Bruno in mind, now from here on out I don’t know what could happen. It’s a player that wants to play in a league superior to ours.

‘What player wouldn’t want to play in the English league? It’s hard to tell him “don’t go”.

‘Bruno deserves to play in those kind of league and the best is that one. If he is one of the best he has to be there.’

