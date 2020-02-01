man-city-still-waiting-for-leroy-sane-contract-decision-as-injury-return-approaches

Man City still waiting for Leroy Sane contract decision as injury return approaches

Leroy Sane is still keeping Manchester City waiting over his future, with Bayern Munich waiting in the wings.

Pep Guardiola confirmed the Germany international is still to give the club an answer over a contract that was offered last summer.

Despite suggestions in recent weeks that the winger was having a change of heart over a return to his homeland, Guardiola insists nothing has changed.

He said: “The last info I had was that we made him an offer a long time ago and all the time he didn’t reject it. So after that I don’t have any news.”

Sane looked on the verge of a move to Bayern last August, but suffered knee ligament damage in City’s Community Shield victory over Liverpool.

He has been out ever since, but is now closing in on a comeback after returning to full training this week.

Guardiola added: “Sane started to train with us, good news, and he moves surprisingly really well, it was nice to see him back.

“He needs a little bit more time I think. But we will see. He started training before the first game against Sheffield [United], two or three weeks ago, so he needs time. We will see.”

