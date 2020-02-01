man-city-send-angelino-to-rb-leipzig-on-loan-with-e30m-option-to-buy

Man City send Angelino to RB Leipzig on loan with €30m option to buy

Manchester City defender Angelino has joined RB Leipzig on a six-month loan.

In a surprise move, Pep Guardiola has allowed the left back to leave the Etihad in a deal that could be made permanent in the summer.

Leipzig have the option to sign the Spaniard for €30million (£25m) if he impresses during his loan spell.

His departure paves the way for Guardiola to bring a top quality left back in the summer after opting against signing one ahead of this season.

The City manager was determined to give Benjamin Mendy chance to prove his fitness, while Aleks Zinchenko’s development convinced him he could wait another year at least before dipping into the market.

The re-signing Angelino from PSV Eindhoven came as a shock, but City stand to make a profit on the £5.3m they spent by selling him on again now.

Leicester’s Ben Chilwell has been a previous target at left-back.

