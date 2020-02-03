man-city-player-ratings:-raheem-sterling-and-sergio-aguero-flop-as-kyle-walker-has-unhappy-homecoming

Manchester City will be wondering how they didn’t beat Tottenham on Sunday after missing a number of guilt-edged opportunities before having a man sent off.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was given his marching order for a second yellow, turning the game in Tottenham’s favour as Jose Mourinho pulled off a smash-and-grab win.

But that only tells half the story.

James Olley was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to run the rule over Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ederson 6

Conceded from Tottenham’s first shot on target and little he could do given how early – and how well – Steven Bergwijn took the shot. Son’s second was equally emphatic.

Kyle Walker 5

Booked for a first-half rugby tackle on Lucas Moura and was not able to provide the attacking threat often associated with the former Spurs defender.

Fernandinho 6

Helped City build out from the back with range of passing you would expect from a midfielder playing at centre-back.

Nicolas Otamendi 6

Often in good positions to help stifle Tottenham on the counter-attack but doesn’t always inspire confidence.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 4

Booked in the first-half melee and then sent off on the hour mark for a second yellow card after a blatant body-check on Harry Winks.

Ilkay Gundogan 5

Effective in possession but a poorly taken first-half penalty squandered City’s best chance to lead when they were on top. It proved costly.

Rodrigo 5

Helped control the game in the first half but gave away possession more than he would have liked and struggled to cope with Spurs’ second-half surge. Booked in stoppage time.

Kevin De Bruyne 6

Flashes of the inventive passing range which makes him arguably the Premier League’s finest current midfielder but unable to influence the game as he would have liked.

Riyad Mahrez 5

Dangerous when City were on top but lost the ball too often and contributed to a lack of efficiency which meant City couldn’t capitalise.

Sergio Aguero 5

Unlucky not to score when hitting the post after 27 minutes. A regular threat but ultimately an off night and replaced when City went down to ten men.

Raheem Sterling 5

Perhaps fortunate not to be sent off for 12th-minute tackle on Alli. Wasted several good openings and faced accusations of diving.

Substitutes

Joao Cancelo, 5: Replaced Aguero for the final 26 minutes. Failed to find De Bruyne when in a dangerous position 11 minutes from time.

Gabriel Jesus, 5: Introduced in the 72nd minute for Mahrez and only had a half-chance, heading tamely into Lloris’ hands from a tight angle as the game entered stoppage time.