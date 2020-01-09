man-city-manager-nick-cushing-to-leave-club-to-become-assistant-manager-at-mls-side-new-york-city

Manchester City Women’s manager Nick Cushing will leave the club on Feb 2 to become assistant manager at Major League Soccer side New York City.
Since joining the women’s team following its reformation in 2014, the 35-year-old has won six trophies in as many years. Cushing has won the League Cup three times, FA Cup twice and the league title, but now leaves for a new role within the City Football Group alongside the newly-appointed New York City head coach Ronny Deila.
“Making the decision to leave MCWFC has been incredibly difficult given the fantastic players and staff that we have here, and the incredible success that we have achieved together. It isn’t one that I have taken lightly,” Cushing said.
“We’ve had an amazing six-and-a-half seasons and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody. I will be extremely emotional to leave, but I’m very excited for my next role within the City Football Group.
“Linking up with New York City and Ronny (Deila) is a brilliant opportunity and I’m really looking forward to working in the MLS.”
City’s head of women’s football Gavin Makel added: “On behalf of everybody at the club, I would like to pass on my gratitude and thanks to Nick for his dedication to Manchester City Women over the past six years and to Manchester City as a whole beyond that time.
“MCWFC was a journey that we began together and what he has achieved as a manager during his time in charge is unrivalled in the women’s game.
“He will be missed, but everybody here is thrilled for him and this exciting new venture within the City Football Group.”
Following Cushing’s departure, current assistant manager Alan Mahon will take charge of the first team in the interim period. Former England men’s under-21s coach Brian Eastick will provide a supporting role.
Former Republic of Ireland international Mahon has worked alongside Cushing since August 2014 and played for Tranmere Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Burnley and Sporting Lisbon throughout a 16-year professional career.
Eastick worked as Stuart Pearce’s coach for England’s Under-21s and Team GB’s men’s team for the 2012 Olympics. Additionally, he spent three years as head of coaching at Aston Villa and has occupied numerous head coach positions for England youth sides.