man-city-manager-nick-cushing-to-leave-club-to-become-assistant-manager-at-mls-side-new-york-city

“Making the decision to leave MCWFC has been incredibly difficult given the fantastic players and staff that we have here, and the incredible success that we have achieved together. It isn’t one that I have taken lightly,” Cushing said.

“We’ve had an amazing six-and-a-half seasons and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody. I will be extremely emotional to leave, but I’m very excited for my next role within the City Football Group.

“Linking up with New York City and Ronny (Deila) is a brilliant opportunity and I’m really looking forward to working in the MLS.”