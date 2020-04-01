🔥Man City branded 'pathetic' for demanding season ticket payments despite Premier League suspension🔥

Manchester City have sparked criticism from fans after demanding direct debit payments for season tickets during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Premier League champions informed supporters they would be taking April payments as usual, despite uncertainty over whether their remaining fixtures will be fulfilled.

There is also the possibility of games being played behind closed doors as part of measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Football in this country has been suspended until April 30 – but there are no guarantees it will be able to resume on that date.

There are ongoing suggestions all games could have to be played in front of empty stadiums if government guidelines to avoid contact with others are extended.

And given the financial uncertainty throughout the country, with many jobs at risk, City’s decision to continue to take payments has sparked an angry response.

One fan, @_petemcfc tweeted the club’s supporter services to say: “Pathetic that the league has been suspended/delayed for now and payments haven’t. Get a grip”

@GuadinosG tweeted: “Just keep taking my season ticket dd, must need the money…”

Another, Wallace.!!, summed up the feeling among some, tweeting: “I’m down on my wages on 80 percent pay and you lot are still taking direct debits??? You lot are so out of touch with your core support it’s untrue.”