man-city-boss-pep-guardiola-insists-he-will-never-manager-‘struggling’-manchester-united

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no intention of ever managing Manchester United, saying he knows what the derby means to City fans.

The two Manchester sides meet on Tuesday night in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford.

It is the second time they have played this season after the Red Devils picked up a surprise 2-1 win at the Etihad in the Premier League in December.

Guardiola has struggled against the local arrivals since he arrived at City, winning just four of his eight matches against United.

The Spaniard clearly has a lot of respect for the Red Devils, but he has more respect for the Manchester City fans, which would rule out ever being employed in the red side of the city, just as his Barcelona connection would keep him from joining Real Madrid.

‘I will never train them,’ said Guardiola. ‘Like I would not train [Real] Madrid. I will be in the Maldives if I don’t have other offers or on the golf courses.

‘I know for the years I was not here we were the noisy neighbours. Now I don’t know who we are. But I know what the derby means to Man City fans.

‘I didn’t come here to just beat United, that was not the target, it was to play good and to try to win the title.

‘But I have incredible respect for this club and sooner or later they will be back and fighting for the Premier League title. In these periods they struggle, there is not a team that wins, wins, wins.

‘It happened with Sir Alex Ferguson and they’ll be back, I’m sure.’

United would love to get back to winning ways against City on Tuesday after losing to Arsenal in their last Premier League outing and drawing with Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend.

Whatever happens on Tuesday at Old Trafford there is still a long way to go, with the second leg at the Etihad on 29 January.

While Guardiola will never be in charge at Old Trafford, there remains some uncertainty over his future at Manchester City, with his current contract at the club expiring at the end of next season.

‘When you are [somewhere for] five years it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season,’ Guardiola said in November.

‘I’m open [to it], yes. It is not about what the club wants or not. For me, I want to see my players and the reaction of my players and everything.

‘It is not as simple as I want to extend. I want to see the club, I want to see the players, I want to see how we are still working together.

‘That is the most important thing after five years together. You have to feel like we can do it together and enjoy to work together.’

MORE: Erling Haaland reveals why he chose Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United switch

MORE: Newcastle manager Steve Bruce issues warning to Manchester United over Sean Longstaff transfer