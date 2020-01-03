man-charged-with-trying-to-murder-mum-stabbed-as-she-pushed-child-in-pram

A man accused of attempting to murder a mum who was stabbed in front of her young child has appeared in court.

Mark Brazant, 43, is said to have attacked Josephine Conlon as she pushed a pram past a block of flats in Downton Avenue, Streatham Hill, south London.

The 36-year-old victim was knifed three times in the face after being ambushed from behind shortly before 5.30pm on Monday.

She was taken to hospital but her injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Scotland Yard said Brazant, from Ealing in west London, handed himself into police in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was charged with attempted murder over the ‘stranger attack’ as well as possessing an offensive weapon and bladed article before appearing at Camberwell Magistrates Court on Friday.

District Judge Karim Izzat remanded him in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on January 31.