Man charged with shooting 9-year-old in St. Louis

Robert Patrick was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of armed criminal action. Photo courtesy of St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old man has been accused of shooting a 9-year-old boy inside a car in St. Louis last week, according to charges filed Friday. Robert Patrick, 28, of St. Louis, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of armed criminal action. Patrick is accused of walking up and shooting into a vehicle where the child and his 31-year-old father were sitting in the 4000 block of Meramec Street in Dutchtown the morning of Jan 20, police said.The 9-year-old had a graze wound to the head that required stitches, police said. His father was not injured.Patrick lives with the mother of the boy and got into a fight with the man shortly before the shooting, according to charging documents.Patrick fled the scene on foot, police said.

