man-charged-with-ian-ogle-murder-under-threat-of-‘imminent-attack’







Ian Ogle

A man charged with the murder of community worker Ian Ogle is believed to be under threat of “imminent physical attack”, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors raised further concerns for 33-year-old Glenn Rainey’s safety as he failed in a new bid to move to different accommodation in Belfast.

Rainey, whose bail address cannot be disclosed, is among three men accused of murdering Mr Ogle on January 27 last year.

The 45-year-old victim was beaten and stabbed 11 times by up to five men near his Cluan Place home in the east of the city.

The attack occurred against the background of a long-running feud.

CCTV evidence allegedly links those charged with the killing.

Rainey returned to court to mount a fresh application for permission move to another location closer to the scene of the murder.

His legal team argued that he is currently living at an isolated location, enduring conditions made worse by his accommodation being flooded.

“It’s difficult to imagine a more austere and uncomfortable environment,” barrister Sean Devine said.

During a previous hearing it was claimed that Rainey is under threat from the UDA in east Belfast.

Opposing his latest attempt to switch address, a Crown lawyer disclosed further details on what police believe represents a potential risk to his safety.

“The information they have received is there may be some form of imminent physical attack, and the subject of that has the surname Rainey,” she said.

“That was served on the applicant, he was advised of that.”

Mr Devine countered that the suspected threat to his client was “ambiguous”.

But Lord Justice Treacy ruled that Rainey’s attempt to vary his bail terms must be refused.

He said: “It’s quite obvious from the document handed to me that police have reasonable grounds to believe this applicant is the subject of a serious threat.

“Given the nature and severity of the threat, and the overall context of this case, I do not consider the address put forward is appropriate.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital