🔥Man charged with double murder after man and woman found stabbed to death in Stockwell🔥

A man has been charged with double murder after two people were stabbed to death in a home in south London.
Police were called to a home in Dorset Road, in Stockwell, at around 4pm on Wednesday.
Officers found a 59-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman suffering from knife injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Six people – five men and one woman – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, Met Police said.
Only Daniel Briceno-Garcia, 44, was charged with two counts of murder on Thursday.
The five others have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Briceno-Garcia will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
The victims have yet to be formally identified and their next of kin have been informed.
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue the investigation.