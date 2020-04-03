🔥Man charged with double murder after man and woman found stabbed to death in Stockwell🔥

A man has been charged with double murder after two people were stabbed to death in a home in south London.

Police were called to a home in Dorset Road, in Stockwell, at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Officers found a 59-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman suffering from knife injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people – five men and one woman – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, Met Police said.

Only Daniel Briceno-Garcia, 44, was charged with two counts of murder on Thursday.

The five others have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Briceno-Garcia will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The victims have yet to be formally identified and their next of kin have been informed.

​Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue the investigation.