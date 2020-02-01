man-charged-with-double-murder-after-bodies-of-two-women-found-in-freezer-in-east-london

Man charged with double murder after bodies of two women found in freezer in east London

A man has been charged with two counts of murder following the discovery of the bodies of two women in a freezer in east London in April last year.

Zahid Younis is charged with murdering Mihrican Mustafa, 38 and Henriett Szucs, 34, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Vandome Close, Canning Town.

The 35-year-old will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on February 14.

On May 1, 2019, Younis was charged with with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He appeared at Kingston Crown Court on May 29.

