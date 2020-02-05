Man charged with carjacking near St. Louis police headquarters

ST. LOUIS — A man accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz parked across the street from St. Louis police headquarters last month was in court Tuesday facing a federal carjacking charge.Antwan Jones, 22, was charged by complaint Jan. 31 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. He was in court for a detention hearing Tuesday.Charging documents said Jones was in a vehicle that followed a woman on the evening of Jan. 15 after she parked across from police headquarters at 1915 Olive Street and began walking to a nearby restaurant and lounge.Jones jumped out, put a gun to the woman’s ribs and demanded her purse. He then stole her red Mercedes C350 and drove to East St. Louis, charging documents said.Police tracked the woman’s phone to an apartment building in the 1800 block of Boismenue Avenue, where someone identified Jones as being in the Mercedes, according to the charges. Police found her purse in another vehicle and her car eventually was found.She later picked Jones out of a lineup and the crime was captured on surveillance cameras, the charges said.Jones’ lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Sierra Coleman had been charged with assault and theft (of a frying pan) in the 2016 incident but the case was dismissed Friday.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams in the death of Gentrail Wafford, who was found with fatal wounds June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue.

The two 16-year-olds attacked the man outside the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station Saturday night, stealing $40 from him, police said.

Tyrone Butler Jr. stood trial on charges of kidnapping, assault, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Sex with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter was on Wisconsin man’s “bucket list,” court documents say.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash about 6:51 p.m. on eastbound I-44 just west of Route 141, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Timothy Blassingame, 19, was sentenced Wednesday for two carjackings in St. Louis, two armed robberies and one attempted robbery, officials said.