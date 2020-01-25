man-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-‘savage-attack’-in-newry







Talbot Street in Newry. Picture: Google Maps

A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Newry late on Friday night.

A 22-year-old man who was also arrested has been released without charge.

The pair were arrested at the scene of the incident at a house on Talbot Street in the city shortly after 10.30pm.

A 41-year-old man had been stabbed in the leg and was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery on Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “The two men we arrested remain in custody as we continue with our enquiries.

“This was a savage attack which has left the victim with life changing injuries, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Talbot Street area last night, prior to or around the time the incident was reported to us, to get in touch. “Anyone who has information which can help us establish what occurred is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 2031 of 24/01/20 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital