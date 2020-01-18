man-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-boy,-12,-shot

Police investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy have charged a man with attempted murder.

Stephen Dunford, 25, was detained after the ‘innocent’ schoolboy was hit during a drive-by shooting in Sheffield.

The boy was left needing surgery to a gunshot wound to his left thigh after he was hit when a gunman opened fire from a moving car in the Arbourthorne area of the city on Sunday.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Police said the boy and three of his friends – aged 13, 15 and 16 – were outside a sandwich shop on Northern Avenue when the incident happened at around 3.45pm.

Dunford, of Fellbrigg Road, Sheffield, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He will appear at the city’s Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 516 of 12 January 2020, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at crimestoppers-uk.org.