man-charged-over-‘serial-slasher’-attacks-after-boy,-10,-stabbed-in-neck

A 32-year-old man is due in court over four attempted murders after a series of terrifying attacks in Leicester.

Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal was arrested after a 10-year-old boy had his throat slashed in front of his mother on Saturday.

The child’s dad was 4,000 miles away in India and watched the aftermath in horror over Facetime after his 13-year-old son called him.

Kalpesh Mistry, 39, came home as quickly as he could be with his son, who has since been discharged from hospital.

Racitalal, from Leicester, is also accused of slashing a mum in her 30s in the back of the head on January 14 while she was out with her two children.

He then allegedly attacked a man in his 70s with an ‘object’ two days later.

The man and the woman have both since been treated for their injuries and discharged from hospital.

Racitalal is also accused of running over and injuring a child near the city’s National Space Centre on January 2.

All of the incidents happened within a mile of each other, prompting Leicestershire Police to step up patrols in the area to reassure residents.

As well as attempted murder the suspect has been charged with three counts of possession of knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

Racitalal was remanded to appear at the city’s magistrates’ court today.