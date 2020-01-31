Man chanced on responsible of looking out for to take 'purposeful' model of Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral

A man has been convicted of looking out for to take a “purposeful” model of the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral.

Designate Royden, 47, from Canterbury, Kent, used to be convicted of the usage of a hammer to smash the maintaining glass box surrounding the 800-year-historical manuscript on October 25, 2018.

He used to be chanced on responsible at Salisbury Crown Court docket of tried theft of the Magna Carta and criminal hurt to the current case costing £14,466 to repair.

The trial heard that Royden scoped the cathedral for a route heading off CCTV cameras and came outfitted with a hammer, gloves and security goggles.

Prior to smashing the security case in the Chapter Home maintaining the artefact, Royden turned into a CCTV camera in a failed portray to protect away from being recorded by it and quick a fireplace scare as a distraction, the court docket heard.

Royden denied the costs nonetheless used to be convicted on Thursday (File listing) (PA)



After his attack on the case, he used to be pursued by “correct-moving” individuals of the public at the side of a pair of American tourists, cathedral employees and stone masons – who detained him in a works yard out of doorways.

Exhaust Welling, prosecuting, acknowledged that Royden made an “uncommon ready commentary” to police in which he “doubted the authenticity” of the Magna Carta.

His comments incorporated: “You cannot talk over with me relating to the holy grail so as to talk, if you occur to in finding a salvage on the bottom which says cocaine on it, you are going to must take a look at that salvage forensically, as for your holy grail, you are going to want a carbon take a look at and a touch ingredient take a look at.”

Make a choice Richard Parkes QC told the jury: “There is an irony that the charter of the Magna Carta that this defendant is charged with making an strive to take states that no free man would possibly perhaps perhaps very correctly be imprisoned rather then by the suitable form judgment of his peers.

“It silent holds correct and is throughout of the court docket suitable now.”

He added: “We are no longer tantalizing on the authenticity of Salisbury Cathedral’s Magna Carta, it be a tell document of huge significance and one of four relationship again to 1215 and the meeting of King John and the barons of Runnymede.”

Make a choice Parkes requested for a pre-sentence reveal to be ready on the defendant and acknowledged: “The true fact is that it be overwhelmingly seemingly that Mr Royden goes to an instantaneous sentence of custody.”

He added: “I snatch the watch there used to be well-known planning.”

He remanded Royden in custody except sentencing on February 25.

The court docket used to be told that Royden has 23 earlier convictions covering 51 offences, at the side of theft and criminal hurt.

The defendant, who suffered mind hurt in a automobile accident in 1991, is field to a court docket of protection portray relating to his funds and is aided by a carer.

Salisbury Cathedral’s model of the Magna Carta is one of four that remain in existence from the normal 1215 charter.

King John issued the Magna Carta after agreeing peace terms with a band of insurgent barons, and it’s now some of the sphere’s most notorious factual documents.

It established for the important time that neither monarch nor government used to be above the legislation and region out tips of liberty.

The Salisbury copy went again on present three months after the incident, with the damaged case being made a part of the exhibition telling the document’s historical previous.