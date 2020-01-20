man-called-sexy-vegan-shared-video-of-dog-performing-sex-act-on-him

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A man called Sexy Vegan appeared in court for sharing a video of his pet pit bull performing a sex act on him.

Vegan, who was born Hansel DeBartolo III, 37, pleaded no contest to a charge of disturbing the peace at a court in Newhall, California, on Friday.

The video, shared last December, showed Vegan’s dog licking his backside.

He was sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service, and to complete a 52 week sex offender program.

Commenting after the sentencing hearing, Santa Clarita Sheriff’s spokesman Shirley Miller said: ‘Detectives found a video on social media of the suspect performing an act of bestiality…

‘Vegan posted a video on social media depicting a pit bull licking the defendant’s rear end.’

Vegan’s dogs, including the one included in the clip, were seized by officials, and will not be returned to him.

The convicted criminal, who has his assumed name tattooed on his face, was also been barred from keeping pets for the duration of his probation, KTLA reported.

If Vegan had avoided striking a plea deal and gone to trial, he could have faced up to a year in jail.

The animal abuser has twice appeared on the Dr Phil show alongside disgruntled family members.

Vegan’s relatives complained of him dancing publicly in skimpy clothing, carrying a full-length mirror around in public, and getting into trouble with police.