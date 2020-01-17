man-busted-for-selling-weed-told-cops-he-‘ingested’-his-mom’s-ashes

January 17, 2020 | 2: 25am | Updated January 17, 2020 | 2: 29am

A Wisconsin man busted for selling weed and possessing other drugs told police he ingested his dead mother’s ashes, a report said Thursday.

Austin Schroeder, 26, allegedly sold drugs to undercover cops a number of times from November 2019 to January 2020 in Waukesha County, west of Milwaukee, a local Fox affiliate reported.

A drug task force executed a search warrant for his apartment on Jan. 10 and found glass pipes, MDMA, bongs and an “unknown powder,” according to the report.

Officers also found a large amount of gold and platinum stashed in a safe in the apartment.

When cops questioned Schroeder about the powder, he told investigators his mother had died in 2019 and she was cremated.

He told cops he mixed his mother’s ashes with a variety of substances, “some of which he ultimately ingested,” according to the report.

He was hit with a number of charges, including maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.