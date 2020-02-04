Man becomes Super Bowl sensation after falling asleep at world's biggest sporting event

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man has become an internet sensation after he was filmed taking a nap at the biggest US sporting event of the year.

Millions of American football fans from around the world tuned in to watch the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday night, which featured dazzling performances from pop royalty Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Those lucky enough to nab a seat at the star-studded spectacle forked out an average of around £5,400 ($7,000) per ticket.

So when footage emerged of one spectator snoozing in the stands, social media users were quick to dub it the world’s “most expensive nap”.

The clip, shared on Twitter by sports journalist Karisa Maxwell, showed the man sitting with his arms folded and eyes closed.

Ms Maxwell pointed out in her post: “Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl. We’re still only in the first quarter.”

Within 15 hours, her video was viewed more than 5.4million times, receiving more than 2,800 comments from stunned observers.

One user responded: “No sleep mask. No ear plugs. No weighted blanket. Pure talent. #Respect.”

Another wrote: “I can think of better places to take a $15,000 nap.”

After numerous users demanded to know the man’s identity, Ms Maxwell concluded the story.

She wrote on Monday: “So, I realise everyone was expecting an update on the sleeping man.

“Following halftime, I hesitantly walked up to introduce myself and asked him for an interview to find out more.

“He was clearly annoyed and said “absolutely not.”

“I would say he needs to relax, but…”