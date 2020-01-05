man-bailed-following-arrest-over-eoin-hamill-crash-death







Eoin Hamill

A man has been released on bail after being arrested in connection with the crash that killed Belfast schoolboy Eoin Hamill.

Police said that the man had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 13-year-old Colaiste Feirste pupil and amateur boxer died on Friday following a collision between the bicycle he was riding and a car on the Springfield Road in west Belfast.

Chief Inspector Chris Hamill said police wanted to issue a fresh appeal for witnesses to the collision.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Friday and who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 1302 of 03/01/20.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital