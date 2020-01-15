man-asks-court-to-let-him-settle-dispute-with-ex-wife-by-sword-fight

A man has asked a court to let him settle a custody dispute with his ex-wife with a sword fight.

David Ostrom, 40, of Paola, Kansas, asked an Iowa court to grant his motion for trial by combat so he can confront his 38-year-old ex-wife, Bridgette, or her lawyer ‘on the field of battle where (he) will rend their souls from their corporal bodies.’

Ostrom, who is a die hard Game of Thrones fan, wrote in his court filings that his ex-wife has ‘destroyed (him) legally’ and claims the Iowa District Court in Shelby County unfairly favors women in custody and money disputes.

He said he would let his ex-wife’s lawyer, Mathew Hudson, stand in to do battle for his client if he ‘is willing to do it,’ but he added, ‘I don’t think he has the guts to do it.’

Ostrom also requested ’12 weeks lead time before Trial By Combat date so he may have one Katana and one Wakizashi (swords) sources or forged for use.’

Hudson filed a resistance to Ostrom’s trial by combat motion, beginning with a correction on Ostrom’s spelling.

‘Surely (Ostrom) meant “corporeal” bodies which Merriam Webster defines as having, consisting of, or relating to, a physical material body,’ Hudson wrote.

‘Although (Ostrom) and potential combatant do have souls to be rended, they respectfully request that the court not order this done.’

Hudson then asked the judge to suspend Ostrom’s visitation rights and order him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

But Ostrom said he is not crazy or violent, and he realizes his request is outlandish, which is exactly his point.

‘They’ve tried to ignore me and not address equal custody, and I think this puts a spotlight on them,’ he said.

‘I’ve kind of run out of options now and no one pays attention to what I think is a hardship on myself and my children.’

The court has not yet ruled on either side’s motions.

Ostrom said he does not expect the judge to approve his request, but he wants an answer regardless.