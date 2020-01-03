Man arrested over attempt to kill PSNI officer at his Fermanagh home

A 37-year-old man has been arrested over the murder bid on an off-duty PSNI officer.

The male officer was confronted on his doorstep in Co Fermanagh in the middle of the night by a masked man aiming a shotgun at him.

A senior detective said she believes “organised criminal elements” may be responsible.

On Friday morning, Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan announced that a man has been arrested in the Fermanagh area on suspicion of attempted murder

DUP leader and local MLA Arlene Foster led the widespread condemnation over the incident.

She said it was an “outrageous attack on a public servant”.

The officer was at home in the Rosscah Road and Crevenish Road area of Kesh at around 2am yesterday when he noticed movement outside his property, police said.