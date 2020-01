Captain’s Bar. Credit: Google

January 9 2020 12: 27 PM

Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man following an attack at a bar in Coleraine in 2017.

A 54-year-old man died following a serious assault in Captain’s Bar on Lower Captain Street, Coleraine.

The attack took place in May 2017. The man died later his injuries in April 2018.

A 58-year-old man arrested in Coleraine on Thursday has been taken to the local police station where he is currently being questioned.

