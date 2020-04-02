🔥Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in grounds of east London church🔥

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was beaten to death in the grounds of a church in east London, police have said.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday on suspicion of the murder of Kelly Stewart, 41, who was found dead in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking road in Plaistow.

Ms Stewart was found dead at around 3pm on March 26. A post-mortem found that she died from severe head injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

She was of no fixed address at the time of her death, but was from Newham in east London.

Memorial Community Church had closed due to coronavirus.

The investigation continues.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 020 8345 1570 or contact Crimestoppers.