man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-murder-after-woman-falls-from-seventh-floor-flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman fell to her death from a seventh floor flat.

The victim, in her early 30s, died at the scene after plummeting from Clarendon House in Hove just before 6am on Saturday morning.

The man, 52, and woman are thought to have known each other.

A bystander claimed she saw two police officers comforting someone outside the block of flats, saying ‘Don’t worry, we’ll make sure you’re OK.’

Ellen Street is sealed off with blue tape and the rear entrance to Clarendon House is closed.

Sussex Police said the death is being investigated by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team.

This incident is also being notified to the IOPC for their consideration in view of recent police contact with the two people involved.