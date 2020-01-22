man-arrested-for-allegedly-killing-wife,-daughter-in-chhattisgarh:-police

The accused allegedly killed his second wife and daughter, along with a friend. (Representational)

Durg:

The Chhattisgarh police arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife, daughter and another man in Durg district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) A Yadav said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Sharma.

“He had a wife and two children in Rourkela but he married another woman in Durg. There was a dispute between him and his second wife after she got to know about his first wife,” Mr Yadav said.

According to the police, the couple used to fight regularly following which the accused decided to kill his second wife and daughter.

The accused also killed a friend who knew of the two marriages and allegedly used the information to blackmail him, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.