man-arrested,-charged-with-murder-in-shooting-deaths-of-father-and-son-in-framingham

Aneudy Delgado-Torres —Courtesy of the Framingham Police Department

A father and son were shot to death in a Framingham parking lot late Friday night, and now authorities have arrested the man they believe killed them.

Aneudy Delgado-Torres, 39, of Framingham, is being charged with two counts of murder, possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of ammunition in the shooting deaths of James “Manny” Wade, 45, and James Wade, 24, according to a news release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Delgado-Torres was arrested on Tuesday when he was found at the Embassy Suites hotel in Marlborough. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Wednesday; he’s being held without bail.

It was around 11: 37 p.m. that Framingham police went to the area near Second Street and Beaver Terrace Circle after receiving 911 calls reporting shots had been fired, according to the release. Both men appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The younger James Wade was pronounced dead at the scene, while his father was rushed to MetroWest Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“During the investigation, police located an apartment where a bullet had travelled through their door into the interior of their house above where a four-year-old child was sleeping,” the release said. “A firearm was located in the area and is part of the ongoing investigation.”

The day they were killed, the father and son went to the parking lot next to Beaver Terrace Circle to meet up with people they knew. The lot, according to the release, is known for where drug deals have occurred in the past, and there’s been a “competition” between dealers “for control of the area.”

When the two arrived near 44/46 Second Street, Delgado-Torres allegedly opened fire – there wasn’t any conversation prior to the shootings, according to the release. Authorities are working on piecing together the relationship between the accused killer and victims.

The younger Wade had gunshot wounds to both legs, and to the back of the neck, according to the MetroWest Daily News. His father sustained gunshot wounds to a lung, his heart, and liver.

The Wades didn’t live at the nearby apartment complex, the district attorney’s office said in a past news release. The incident was believed to be isolated.

“They were father and son, but they were more like brothers,” Yolanda Anderson, the younger Wade’s mother, told The Boston Globe. “They were straight-up guys. We’re a close-knit family, and we are trying to cope.”

Note: Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.