man-arrested-allegedly-accepting-rs-25-lakh-bribe-for-revenue-officer

Three people have been arrested in the case (Representational)

New Delhi:

A Delhi man has been caught allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of a senior officer of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), sources have said. Three people, including the officer and the alleged middleman, have been arrested by the CBI in the case.

It is alleged that in June last year, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Ludhiana had conducted a search at a private clearing agency which provides services to various exporters. In this search, some documents pertaining to an exporter were also seized.

The complainant, a resident of Delhi, submitted a complaint to the CBI that a Clearing House Agent and a close friend of the officer had demanded Rs 3 crore on behalf of the public servant- Chandra Shekhar – for ensuring that the complainant would not be implicated in the case.

Out of the amount, Rs 25 lakh had been paid by the middleman Rajesh Dhanda as the first instalment.

The officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the property owned by the officer in the national capital, Noida and Ludhiana.

Further investigation is on.