man-arrested-after-police-find-firearms-in-carrick







Police have appealed for information

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after police recovered a number of suspected firearms from a flat in Carrickfergus on Tuesday.

Police also discovered imitation firearms and a quantity of ammunition at the property.

Shortly before 11.30am officers conducted a “proactive policing operation” at the flat.

Following the operation the man was arrested and remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector McCoy said the seizure “demonstrates our commitment to removing harm from our community”.

“I would encourage anyone with information regarding criminality to contact police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

