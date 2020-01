A man has been arrested (PA)

January 15 2020 17: 04 PM

A man has been arrested after the body of a 67-year-old man was found at a house in Lurgan.

The man’s body was found in the Victoria Street area of the town during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A post mortem is to be conducted to establish the cause of his death.

The man arrested has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Belfast Telegraph Digital