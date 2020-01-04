man-arrested-after-body-discovered-in-dungannon







A post-mortem is due to take place

A 32-year old man has been arrested after the body of a 19-year-old was discovered in Dungannon on Friday morning.

The man’s body was discovered at a house in the Castle Hill area.

Police have confirmed they are treating the death as suspicious and are currently waiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said the community was in shock at the discovery of the man’s body.

She offered her condolences to the 19-year-old’s family.

“An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death and this must be allowed to proceed,” the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital