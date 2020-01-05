man-arrested-after-arson-attack-on-dungiven-home







Ard Na Smoll, Dungiven. Credit: Google

A 58-year-old man has been arrested after an arson attack on a house in Dungiven on Friday night.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent and remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Police were notified about a fire at a house in the Ard Na Smoll area at around 11.40pm on Friday.

No injuries were reported, however the blaze caused significant damage to the property.

Detective Sergeant Wallace appealed for anyone with information regarding the fire to come forward.

“I want to appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in Ard na Smoll , around 11: 30pm on Friday night, including persons or vehicles, on Friday night to get in touch with detectives in Coleraine on 101, and quote reference number 2190 of 03/01/20,” he said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

