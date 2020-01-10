man-appears-at-old-bailey-charged-with-murder-of-omani-student-stabbed-to-death-for-expensive-watch

Badir Rahim Alnazi, 23, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with the murder of 20-year-old Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi.

He was attacked near the luxury department store in Knightsbridge in December.

The court heard Alnazi allegedly killed the King’s College politics and economics student after attempting to rob him of a watch “worth up to £120,000”.

Alnazi, of Beaconsfield Road, Brent, north-west London, is also charged with attempted robbery and possession of a blade in relation to the incident on December 5.

He spoke only to state his name and address and gave his nationality as Kuwaiti.