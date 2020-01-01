man-and-woman-found-dead-in-new-year’s-day-double-murder

A double murder investigation has been launched after a man and a woman were found dead inside a Derbyshire house.

Emergency services were called to a property on New Zealand Lane, in the village of Duffield, shortly after 4am this morning.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, and remains in police custody.

New Zealand Lane is currently closed while officers investigate and a cordon is in place.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Polcie said: ‘We would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding that the closure is necessary while we investigate what happened.’

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.