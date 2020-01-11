man-and-woman-charged-with-murder-after-boy-dies-hours-after-celebrating-second-birthday

A man and a woman have been charged with murdering a boy who died hours after celebrating his second birthday.

Paramedics were called to a house in Doncaster on Wednesday following reports that Keigan Ronnie O’Brien had gone into cardiac arrest.

He died the following day in hospital and a post-mortem revealed the cause of death as head injuries.

Martin Currie, 36, and 32-year-old Sarah O’Brien have been charged and will appear in Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Floral tributes are at the scene while there is a ‘happy second birthday’ banner in the window of the family home.

A buggy and children’s toys could also be seen in the front garden.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock over the incident.

Mark Hillary said: ‘It’s shocking that this happened to such a young boy.

‘I’m devastated this happened – I just can’t believe it.’

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, said: ‘Specialist officers have updated Keigan’s family and are continuing to support them as they try to come to terms with and digest what has happened over the last 48-hours.

‘I would also like to please reiterate my request for people to be mindful of what they are posting across social media networks.

‘It’s really important to refrain from posting any speculative comments and details about the case, to avoid further distress to Keigan’s family and allow them the privacy to grieve, but to also allow the criminal proceedings to progress through the courts unhindered.’

Those with information on Keigan’s death are asked to phone 101 and quote incident number 293 of January 8, 2020.