man-and-girl,-8,-die-in-house-fire-in-hull

A man and an eight-year-old girl have died in a house fire in Hull, Humberside Police said.

The blaze broke out at Wensley Avenue, off Cottingham Road in the city just before 8am on Saturday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the eight-year-old girl was taken to hospital, where she sadly died.

Humberside Police have cordoned off the affected house.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: ‘Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at a house on Wensley Avenue in Hull.

‘Humberside Fire and Rescue, ambulance and police were called at 7.50am today to reports of a fire at a house. Emergency services worked to extinguish the fire and get the occupants out of the building.

‘Tragically two people have died in the fire. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and an eight year-old girl, who had been taken to hospital, has sadly died.

‘There will be a scene guard in place today as emergency services continue to work together to establish the cause of the fire.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.