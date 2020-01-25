man-and-girl,-10,-die-in-house-fire-in-hull

A man and his 10-year-old daughter have died in a house fire in Hull, Humberside Police said.

The blaze broke out at Wensley Avenue, off Cottingham Road in the city just before 8am on Saturday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the young girl was taken to hospital, where she sadly died.

Humberside Police have cordoned off the affected house and are working to establish the cause of the blaze.

A spokesman for the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the two people killed in the house fire were a father and his 10-year-old daughter, who was previously believed to be eight.

He added: ‘We pulled out an adult male, and what we now know is his 10-year-old daughter, and tragically both lives were lost to the fire.

‘We’re working with police colleagues on the scene. We have got fire investigation officers there who will be working tirelessly throughout today.’

He added the father and daughter were the only two people in the property at the time of the blaze.

In a statement, Humberside Police said: ‘Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at a house on Wensley Avenue in Hull.

‘Humberside Fire and Rescue, ambulance and police were called at 7.50am today to reports of a fire at a house.

‘Emergency services worked to extinguish the fire and get the occupants out of the building.

‘Tragically two people have died in the fire.’