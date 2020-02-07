man-allegedly-rapes-girl,-5,-on-grounds-of-us-embassy-in-new-delhi

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a five-year-old girl on the grounds of the US embassy in New Deli, authorities have said.

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into police custody after the child’s parents reported the incident, police told the Press Trust of India.

The girl is said to be in a stable condition after being assessed by doctors.

Deputy Commissioner of Delhi police, Eish Singhal said the child was “lured and raped” in an incident on Saturday.

The embassy was shocked by the claims and said: “We promptly took action when we were informed of the allegation, and brought this matter to the attention of the police.

“Of course, we are cooperating fully with them.”

The US embassy is located in Chanakyapuri, a diplomatic pocket in central Delhi which is home to several embassies and high commissions.

The heavily-guarded compound is spread over 28 acres and employs local people.

India’s poor record of dealing with sexual violence gained attention after the 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus.

This led to huge protests and changes to rape laws.

In 2018 after two high-profile rape cases, the government introduced the death penalty for those who are found guilty of committing the act.

According to India’s latest crime figures, every fourth rape is against a child and 94 per cent of victims are known to their attackers.