🔥Man admits to plotting to attack White House 'with weapons and explosives'🔥

A man has admitted plotting to attack the White House.

Hasher Jallal Taheb, 23, of Cumming, Georgia, had been the subject of an undercover investigation by FBI Atlanta’s Joint Terrorism Task Force for more than a year.

The investigation was launched following a tip from someone in the community in 2018 who was concerned that Taheb had become radicalised and was making plans to travel abroad.

Taheb was arrested in January 2019 when he arrived to buy explosives from undercover FBI agents, authorities said.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to attempting to destroy, by fire or an explosive, a building owned by or leased to the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a statement.

John Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said Mr Taheb “planned to conduct a terrorist attack on the White House as part of what he claimed was his obligation to engage in jihad”.

During undercover meetings, he produced sketches of the White House and described the types of weapons and explosives he wished to use in the attacks, including semi-automatic weapons, improvised explosive devices, an anti-tank weapon, and hand grenades, authorities said.

Taheb’s targets included the White House, Statue of Liberty, Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, and a synagogue.

Taheb wanted to die in the attack, an FBI agent said in statement at the time of his arrest.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 23.

A request for comment from a federal public defender listed as representing Taheb has been sent.