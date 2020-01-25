man-admits-‘brutal,-violent’-murder-of-his-ex-partner-in-her-own-home

A man who admitted stabbing his former partner to death during a ‘brutal, violent’ attack in her own home is facing a life sentence.

Hafiz Sharifi, 29, repeatedly knifed 32-year-old Suvekshya Burathoki, known to friends as Fatima, in Bartholomew Street, Leicester, on October 8 last year.

Despite desperate attempts to save her, the mum-of-three, from Nepal, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 8.30am.

Leicester Crown Court heard Sharifi attacked Fatima after bingeing on alcohol and cocaine the night before.

Sharifi then fled the scene on foot before being apprehended two days later in Coventry.

He admitted murder on Friday and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on February 21.

Detective Inspector Mark Sinski said: ‘This was a brutal, violent murder that left the residents of what is a tightly-knit street in shock.

‘From those we have spoken to during the investigation, Fatima was well-known and incredibly well-liked by those who knew her.

‘Sharifi was unable to face up to his actions – he knew he was wanted – and tried to go into hiding.

‘We were concerned that he might have tried to leave the country, but it is a credit to the team involved in this murder investigation that we were able to find him in Coventry and arrest him.

‘I hope that Fatima’s family can take some comfort from the fact he has today pleaded guilty to her murder.

‘It also means those who were due to give evidence in what would undoubtedly have been an emotional trial, will not have to do so.

‘My thoughts and condolences remain with Fatima’s family and loved ones.’