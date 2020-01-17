man-accused-of-murdering-mum-of-six-dies-in-prison

A man suspected of killing a mother-of-six on New Year’s Eve has died in prison.

Stacey Cooper, 34, was found murdered at her home in Redcar on January 31.

Police were called by the ambulance service and later arrested and charged Liam Murray, 27, with her murder.

He was being held on remand at Durham prison after a first court appearance on January 3.

Murray was next expected to appear before a judge at the end of the month to enter pleas for murder and another charge of possessing a bladed article.

A Prison Service spokeswoman has confirmed he died on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said: ‘Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

‘As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.’

After her murder, Ms Cooper’s family said: ‘Stacey was a much loved mother of six, a treasured daughter and sister.

‘There are no words to express our sadness.

‘Stacey was a wonderful mother and the loss of her to her children is unimaginable.’