man-accused-of-killing-family-in-celebration,-florida,-witnessed-his-dad’s-plot-to-kill-mom

January 21, 2020 | 7: 38pm

The man accused of killing his wife and kids in the Disney town of Celebration, Florida, witnessed his own father’s plot to murder his mother when he was a little boy, according to a new report.

Anthony Todt was 4 years old and home with his mother, Loretta Todt, in Pennsylvania when he watched the murder attempt unfold back in 1980 — roughly 40 years before Todt would be arrested of killing his own family, People reports.

Loretta, 44 at the time, was shot by a hitman hired by her husband, Robert Todt. She survived the shooting, but the bullet “destroyed her left eye and remains lodged in her skull,” court documents obtained by the magazine show.

The young Todt woke up to his mother’s screams, according to a 1981 article in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

He then walked out into the hallway to see a man “wrestling with mommy on her bed” before a second man brought him back to his room, the paper reported.

Robert was a special education teacher having an affair with a 17-year-old girl when he plotted to kill his wife. To carry out the hit, he hired a former student who also pleaded guilty in the case, according to the paper.

The elder Todt was jailed in 1981 after he was convicted on multiple charges, including attempted homicide, criminal conspiracy and criminal solicitation.

Now his son Anthony is also accused of similarly gruesome family violence.

Authorities say he admitted to killing wife, three children and their dog, and he now faces charges of counts of homicide and a felony count of animal cruelty.

The bodies were found at their home last week — but authorities said they had likely been there since late December.

Law enforcement have not disclosed how they believe Todt carried out the crimes or what a possible motive could have been.

But documents show that Todt was facing an increasing debt in addition to at least two health care fraud investigations at the state and federal levels. Todt’s family was facing eviction from their home over unpaid rent and landlords in Connecticut were also preparing to evict Todt’s physical therapy practice from its office in Colchester