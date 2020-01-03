man-accused-of-drunken-driving-in-fatal-pembroke-crash-has-lengthy-driving-violations-record

The man accused in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a 13-year-old girl, and seriously injured two other people, in Pembroke last Sunday has a lengthy driving violations record that extends back well over a decade, according to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The driving record for 31-year-old Gregory Goodsell of Marshfield is now topped with his license being suspended, having been labeled as an immediate threat following the fatal accident that killed Claire Zisserson of Plymouth. His license is suspended “indefinitely.”

Goodsell is currently being held without bail to await a dangerousness hearing set for Friday; he faces a variety of serious charges, including operating under the influence – manslaughter.

But long before the fatal crash, Goodsell’s seven-page driving record shows that since 2006, he’s had 13 violations, including speeding four times, and failure to stop or yield twice. Goodsell was also involved in two other crashes in the past – he was found responsible for both – in addition to the fatal crash.

Goodsell had his license suspended three times for having seven surchargeable events within a three-year span, and that typically comes with a 60-day suspension. For Goodsell, this happened from July 12, 2007 through Sept. 10, 2007, and Jan. 29 through March 30, 2009. The third time the suspension lasted for over a year – Feb. 5, 2010 through Feb. 24, 2011, his record shows. Goodsell also defaulted on payments to the RMV eight times.

Goodsell had reportedly been at a holiday party thrown by Hi-Way Safety, the company he worked for, before the crash. The state Department of Transportation has contracted with the company before, and released a statement saying it was “conducting a review into the status of Hi-Way Safety Systems Inc. with regard to active MassDOT contracts.”