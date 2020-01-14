man-accused-of-approaching-2-minor-girls-for-sex-in-quincy-turns-himself-in

A man accused of approaching two girls in Quincy and making “inappropriate” comments has turned himself in, and is facing charges, according to authorities.

Benjamin Chen, 20, of Quincy, was arrested, and is being charged with enticing a minor, accosting a person of the opposite sex, and soliciting sex for a fee, Quincy police said on Facebook.

Authorities had posted Monday morning about two female juveniles who had allegedly been approached by Chen on Thursday evening; one of the victims said she recognized him since he allegedly had approached her the Saturday before.

“Mr. Chen saw the news coverage and turned himself into the Quincy Police Department a short time later,” police said.