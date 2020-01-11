man-accidentally-orders-100-‘sexy’-personalised-calendars-for-girlfriend

Dean Spencer, from Bolton, decided to do things a little differently when it came to buying for his girlfriend this year.

Instead of the usual jewellery and clothes, the 26-year-old made a ‘sexy’ personalised calendar featuring themed naked photos of himself that matched each month of the year.

However, he got a whole lot more than he bargained for when he realised he’d messed up the order and accidentally ordered 100 instead of one.

It was only when the parcel arrived that he checked his transactions and saw he had spent £80 on 100 copies of the calendar by mistake.

Although the original calendar was just for the eyes of his girlfriend Jamie Wilkes, 24, Dean is now trying to recoup his losses and sell some of the spares he’s got for £8 a pop.

The sales manager said: ‘It was meant to be a bit of fun for my girlfriend. I took my clothes off and got my Photoshop on.

‘When I opened the box my first thought was “sh*t” and realised I’d somehow managed to order 100 by mistake. I didn’t know how to tell Jamie.

‘I panicked and started checking my bank balance and then I turned to Twitter to ask the company, Instantprint, what I should do, and they suggested I sell them.

‘I gave it some thought but it turns out not many people are in the market for one of these calendars, I can’t think why. Now they’re just sat in my room and I’m getting a bit desperate to shift them.’

The pictures themselves see Dean covering his manhood with everything from Easter baskets to fireworks, which Dean spent hours painstakingly Photoshopping in place.

All the key events in the annual diary are covered, including Valentines Day, St Patrick’s Day, Easter, key sporting months, Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas.

Dean couldn’t bear to break the news to Jamie about what had happened, and only came clean when he’d had a few drinks.

Jamie said: ‘He put a lot of effort in to this – I’m just glad I didn’t open it in front of my parents.

‘The fact he’s ended up with 100 of them is just the icing on the cake.’

