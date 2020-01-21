man-(70s)-dies-in-co-down-crash







Police are appealing for information

A man in his 70s has died in a crash in Co Down.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning on Roddens Road in Ballywalter.

Police said one vehicle was involved and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong passed her sympathies on to the man’s families and friends.

Sadly another person has died in a crash on our roads. The fatal crash happened outside #Ballywalter this morning. Please avoid the area to allow PSNI space to do their investigations. My sincere sympathy to the persons’ family and friends. — Kellie Armstrong (@Kelmba) January 21, 2020

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are conducting enquiries to determine the cause of death and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a Red Toyota Auris being driven in the area at around 7.45am this morning to contact officers in Newtownards on 101 quoting reference 219 of the 21/01/20.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital