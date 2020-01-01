man,-49,-quits-job-after-boss-disapproves-of-his-relationship-with-17-year-old

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

When actor and model Michael Hoch from Duisburg, Germany, first met volunteer student, Sarah Schopp at a theatre in 2016, she was just 17 years old – 29 years younger than him.

The youngster from Wuppertal, now 20, was serving drinks at the theatre where Michael, now 49, was preparing for a play.

Throughout the day they kept bumping into each other and when she was serving drinks at the counter, he was drawn to her shy personality and smile.

Michael decided to track her down on Facebook and sent her a message but despite being attracted to him, Sarah was reluctant to date him due to their age gap and just wanted to stay friends.

However, after a month of chatting, they decided to enter a relationship, while working in the same building.

But not many people approved of their age gap and Michael says he was even attacked in the street for holding her hand.

While Sarah’s family were shocked at first about their relationship, they soon warmed to Michael and now her father and he are good friends as he is the same age as him.

‘She was only 17 when we got together,’ explained Miachel. ‘But we couldn’t deny our love for each other at some point and I finally convinced her.

‘The most difficult thing, in the beginning, was that Sarah looks much younger than she is and was also very reserved in the beginning.’

Sarah still works at the theatre where they met but for Michael, the employment ended quickly after he quit his job because his boss did not approve of their relationship.

Michael explained: ‘I was in the middle of final rehearsals for a new play. Two weeks before the premiere, the director called me into the office, interrupting rehearsals and confronted me.

‘He and his friend had still had a very good relationship with Sarah, and they feared that I wouldn’t be good for her and only wanted a short affair.

‘In front of the assembled ensemble, I packed my things wordlessly and drove home without saying goodbye to my acting colleagues.’

It was a tough time for Sarah who continued her employment.

He added: ‘Sarah still works in the theatre today. It was terrible, especially for her, because she felt guilty and didn’t know how to behave towards her colleagues. Probably nobody knew what was going on and why I had to leave.’

Michael and Sarah says they want to live in the moment and are thinking of getting a dog together.

But not everyone is convinced and even three years on, they still have some unpleasant experiences.

‘When we were out and about, for example sitting in a cafe, people would often stare at us and watch us. That still happens to us today.

‘We have also been attacked before because a man did not like the fact that I went hand in hand with a much younger one.

‘He held Sarah’s arm and asked to see her ID. Fortunately, we were able to de-escalate the situation, but it was already very threatening.’

Michael adds that they just ignore the hate now and hang with other couples in a similar situation.

‘Love knows no boundaries, no matter whether someone is old or young, what they look like, their origin or lifestyle; listen to your heart. What matters is what the heart says and that both partners are happy.’

